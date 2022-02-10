PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PetMed Express worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 45.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $519.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

