PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $39.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

PTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.