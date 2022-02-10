PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $39.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.
PTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
PTR stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
