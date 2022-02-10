Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,303,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 83.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 104,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 45,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 582,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,947,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

