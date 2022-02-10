Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.34 million.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. 81,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,830. The stock has a market cap of $755.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

