Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

