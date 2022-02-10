Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $104.10 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.