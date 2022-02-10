Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Issue $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,969 shares of company stock worth $12,201,191 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.