Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 736,023 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.