Piper Sandler Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 in the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

