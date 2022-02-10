Piper Sandler Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $22.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.
Shares of Udemy stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. Udemy has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $32.62.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.