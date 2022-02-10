Piper Sandler Trims 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price to $15.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

TWOU stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after acquiring an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 31.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,066 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

