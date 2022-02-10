PlayDapp Hits One Day Volume of $36.13 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $339.76 million and approximately $36.13 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00103332 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

