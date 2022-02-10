Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.