Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $379,000 Stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.12% of OncoCyte worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.71. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

