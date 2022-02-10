Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.13.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

