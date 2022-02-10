Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,956.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 56.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,330 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,314. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.72.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

