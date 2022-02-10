Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $159,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

