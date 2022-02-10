Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $4.86 Million Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.18% of CS Disco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,024 shares of company stock worth $68,341,598 over the last 90 days.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

CS Disco stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

