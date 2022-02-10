Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POOL stock opened at $465.04 on Thursday. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

