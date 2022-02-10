Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00010920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.75 or 0.07039289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.51 or 0.99995679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.