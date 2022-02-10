Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.54. Porch Group shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 7,822 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $672,535. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Porch Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Porch Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 512,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Porch Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.