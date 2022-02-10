Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of 161.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

