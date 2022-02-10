Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires 34,335 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,335 shares during the quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NYSE MYTE opened at $16.02 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.56.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

