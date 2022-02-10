Potrero Capital Research LLC Increases Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises 4.3% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.36% of Callaway Golf worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

