Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $129,499.37 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $129,499.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 390,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

