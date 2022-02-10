Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.