PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.97.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.37 and a 52-week high of C$17.88.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

