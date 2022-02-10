Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.71. 1,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $605.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
