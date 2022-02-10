Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Down 43.4%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A)’s stock price dropped 43.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.62 and last traded at C$8.80. Approximately 55,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 37,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$116.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

