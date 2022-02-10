Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Down 43.4%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A)’s stock price dropped 43.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.62 and last traded at C$8.80. Approximately 55,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 37,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$116.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20.
About Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.