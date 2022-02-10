Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.90

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.90 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.85). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.91), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.
About Prime People (LON:PRP)
