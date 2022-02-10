Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $78.04, with a volume of 105940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

