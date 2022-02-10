Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.99. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 18,054 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

