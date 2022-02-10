Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

SOFI opened at $12.86 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

