Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $199.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

