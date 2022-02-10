Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $324.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

