Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enterprise Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBTC opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $482.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

