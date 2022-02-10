Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 51.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Arista Networks by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 148.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,393,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,694 shares of company stock worth $126,951,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $129.44 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

