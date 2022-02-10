Profund Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

