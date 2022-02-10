Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SCI opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

