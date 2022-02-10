Profund Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.