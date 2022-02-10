Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,182 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $9.33 on Thursday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.