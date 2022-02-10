Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.
PSEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 22,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.
PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
