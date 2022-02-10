Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

PSEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 22,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

