Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.25

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 41113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($74.71) to €70.00 ($80.46) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($87.36) to €78.50 ($90.23) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

