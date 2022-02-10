Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.80 or 0.07106920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.03 or 1.00663681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.