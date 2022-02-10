Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $622,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.78. 159,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,760. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $252.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.