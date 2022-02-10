Putnam Investments LLC Has $489.78 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.86% of Northrop Grumman worth $489,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36,596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $384.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $288.08 and a one year high of $408.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

