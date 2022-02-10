Putnam Investments LLC Sells 36,552 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,897,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $313,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $395,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 321,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.30. 17,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,709. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

