Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

