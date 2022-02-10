Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

LHX opened at $220.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.