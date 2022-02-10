Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $289,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,342,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

